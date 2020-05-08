DHEC reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths, 238 new cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control released new coronavirus case numbers on Friday.
The agency announced 4 new deaths in the state, including one in Florence County, bringing the total to 320.
The four deaths are elderly patients in Clarendon (1), Florence (1), and Greenville (2) counties.
DHEC is also reporting 238 new cases, which brings the total to 7,367 since the state starting tracking coronavirus cases.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (3), Allendale (3), Anderson (3), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (4), Berkeley (1), Charleston (16), Chester (4), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (5), Darlington (14), Dillon (6), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (30), Greenville (31), Greenwood (2), Horry (9), Lancaster (3), Laurens (2), Lee (12), Lexington (12), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (19), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (9), Sumter (4), Union (2), Williamsburg (15), York (8)
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
