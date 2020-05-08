CONGRATS GRADS: CCU spring grads to be honored during virtual commencement Friday night

CCU assembled 1,300 graduation packets to send off to students. (Source: CCU Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff | May 8, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 3:13 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University spring graduation class will be honored Friday night during a virtual commencement ceremony.

This semester’s graduation had to move to an online format in order to keep students and their families safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

WATCH | CCU Virtual Commencement Ceremony

The university hopes that all graduates will be able to return to campus for a traditional ceremony in the future, but for some that may not be a possibility.

For this reason, a virtual ceremony will honor every deserving CCU graduate and mark this momentous moment in their lives.

The virtual ceremony will incorporate many traditional customs that come with graduation, including a recorded address from alumnus and Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kelly.

The virtual commencement ceremony will start at 6 p.m. on the university’s YouTube channel.

