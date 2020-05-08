CONGRATS GRADS: CCU spring grads to be honored during virtual commencement Friday night

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University spring graduation class will be honored Friday night during a virtual commencement ceremony.
This semester’s graduation had to move to an online format in order to keep students and their families safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
The university hopes that all graduates will be able to return to campus for a traditional ceremony in the future, but for some that may not be a possibility.
For this reason, a virtual ceremony will honor every deserving CCU graduate and mark this momentous moment in their lives.
The virtual ceremony will incorporate many traditional customs that come with graduation, including a recorded address from alumnus and Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kelly.
The virtual commencement ceremony will start at 6 p.m. on the university’s YouTube channel.
