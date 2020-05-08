CCU intends to reopen campus in the fall to students, according to board members

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University is making plans to welcome students back to campus in the fall following the closing of the university and moving to online learning this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This was the discussion between members of the board of trustees during Friday’s meeting, which is being held via teleconference.
The board said an official statement detailing a reopening in the fall is expected later.
Stay with WMBF News for more.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.