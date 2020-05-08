Bennettsville police search for woman wanted in motel stabbing case

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Bennettsville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating an attempted murder suspect.
Authorities are looking for Alicia Brown.
Investigators said Brown stabbed a woman on Friday at the Quality Inn Motel on Highway 15-401 Bypass East in Bennettsville.
Police said the victim has been released from the hospital.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Bennettsville Police Department at 843-479-3620 or Sgt. Tim Hood at 843-439-0843.
All information received will remain confidential.
