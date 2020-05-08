Atlantic Beach extends state of emergency, prohibits short-term rentals through May

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Atlantic Beach Town Council voted to extend the town’s state of emergency and prohibit short-term rentals until May 31.
The motions were approved during an emergency conference call on Friday.
The town’s state of emergency, which was set to expire May 18, also keeps public beach accesses closed through the end of the month.
Back in April, Atlantic Beach Town Council voted to postpone Bikefest until Labor Day weekend.
