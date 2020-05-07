‘Wheel of Fortune’ star Vanna White congratulates CCU graduates

‘Wheel of Fortune’ star Vanna White congratulates CCU graduates
Vanna White congratulated CCU grads in a video posted to social media. (Source: Coastal Carolina University Commencement via Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff | May 7, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 5:25 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University’s graduates got a special pre-graduation message from “Wheel of Fortune” star and North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White.

“Hey Coastal Carolina graduates. I know you’re not going to be walking down the aisle to receive your diploma, but you deserve a big round of applause for great work well done. Congratulations to each and every one of you. Yay!” White said in the message posted to social media.

A Teal Nation Message from... Vanna White

Vanna White, a North Myrtle Beach native, has been the hostess of the popular TV gameshow “Wheel of Fortune” since 1982.

Posted by Coastal Carolina University Commencement on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

CCU’s in-person graduation ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A virtual commencement ceremony is taking place Friday, May 8, at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.