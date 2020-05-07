Unemployment claims in S.C. fall again; Horry County has over 4,300 new claims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The number of South Carolinians who filed for unemployment for the week ending May 2 was down from the previous week.
According to information from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, approximately 46,747 residents filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance between April 26 and May 2. That represents a decrease of 18,412 initial claims from the week prior.
Greenville County had the highest number of claims for the recent period with 5,000, followed by Horry County with approximately 4,318.
This is the third decrease in claims recorded since mid-March, according to the SCDEW. Over the last seven weeks, the number of initial claims statewide is approximately 453,636.
The agency has paid more than $831 million in a combination of state benefits and CARES Act programs, FPUC ($600) & PUA, according to information from the SCDEW.
Nationwide, nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, according to the Associated Press. That brings the total across the country to nearly 33.5 million people who have filed for jobless aid in the last seven weeks.
