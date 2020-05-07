Tidelands Health lifts restrictions on elective surgeries during “Safe in Our Care” initiative

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grand Strand hospitals are slowly lifting restrictions while still staying cautious during the coronavirus pandemic.
Grand Strand Health and Conway Medical Center announced this week that they will start allowing patients to have one visitor.
Now Tidelands Health is launching the “Safe in Our Care” initiative at all of their facilities, to let patients know they’re safe within the hospital walls.
Following state and federal guidelines, Tidelands Health will follow new safety protocols inside all hospital locations, in order to service clients in need of elective surgeries and medical procedures.
Staff members have spent the week calling patients that had postponed procedures during the pandemic, to help get them back in for much-needed appointments, such as clients in need of care for emergency conditions like heart attacks and strokes.
Vice President of Medical Affairs at Tidelands Health, Dr. Gerald Harmon, said businesses across the state are safely lifting restrictions during this pandemic and it’s time for medical providers to follow their lead.
“There are services that shouldn’t be delayed. Because while we delay that service, we’re missing a diagnosis," Harmon said. "So there are a whole wide of procedures we’re opening up safely.”
All Tideland Health locations are requiring staff, patients and visitors to wear a face mask or face covering at all times.
Upon arriving for their appointments, patients will have their temperatures taken and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
One concern Harmon is hearing from patients is uncertainty about visiting medical facilities during the pandemic. He’s advising the patients to weigh in on all sides and consider the fatal consequences.
“I know you need this procedure done and I know you’ll be better,” Harmon said. “The risk of having a complication is not because of the infection; the risk of you having a complication is not getting the procedure done and to be potentially diagnosed with damaging diseases other then COVID-19.”
Some residents understand the hesitation of not wanting to go inside of the hospitals and others have concerns but are willing to take the doctor’s advice and not miss an appointment.
“If anything, it’s a sense of security seeing they procedures they’re going through, wearing masks,” said Myrtle Beach resident Telvin Armour said. “That’s a comfort, a blanket of security our country needs right now.”
Anyone seeking medical care during this initiative is asked to contact their physician’s office or call 1-866-TIDELANDS.
