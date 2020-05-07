Suspect Search: Police try to track down two men accused of hurting women

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are asking for help finding a man who they said barged into a woman’s home in the Myrtle Beach area.
Horry County police are looking for Johnathan Eldmon Sherman.
Officers responded to Weyburn Street in Myrtle Beach last month for an alleged domestic violence incident.
The victim said Sherman came to the home and attempted to open her front door. When the victim unlocked the door, she said Sherman pushed his way in.
The victim told officers that Sherman began to wave a weapon as he looked for a man in the home. The victim said Sherman then pointed the gun at her and had his hand around her neck as he asked her where the man was.
According to the police report, the woman and three others were able to get him out of the house. She said she then heard two loud gunshots outside her home.
Neighbors told police they also heard the shots and then heard a car leave the area.
Sherman is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He’s 28 years old with a last known address of Bethune Drive in Conway.
Horry County police are also searching for Ian Patrick Hough.
Officers responded last month to Beaver Run Boulevard in Surfside Beach about a past domestic disturbance.
The victim said Hough was intoxicated at the home, assaulted her and was destroying the home when she left. The victim said the suspect tried to prevent her from leaving the house and took her phone from her.
Police took pictures of the victim’s injuries. Officers couldn’t find Hough at the house but they did see several objects were destroyed around the home.
Hough is charged with domestic violence in the second degree.
He’s 33 years old with a last known address of Southgate Parkway in Myrtle Beach.
