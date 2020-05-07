Senior Spotlight: Proud MBHS Seahawk, leader on the football field and high honors student

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach High School senior Brandon Sedeska is a proud soon-to-be high school graduate.
He was captain of the football team, carries a 4.3 GPA and said his favorite part about high school was football and the lifelong friendships he’s made.
Sedeska said his proudest moments came on the gridiron playing for state championships.
“Going to USC to play in the state championship games back to back," he said. "It was awesome getting my state championship ring was truly the most amazing feeling and just knowing we did it. Then going into my senior year and knowing that I would be a leader on the team and trying to take them back and then we did.”
Sedeska’s accolades extend off the field as well. He’s a member of Future Business Leaders of America Club, Beta Club, Rho Kappa and is an AP Scholar with Distinction. He plans to attend the University of South Carolina to major in Aerospace Engineering.
"Ever since I was young, I wanted to go into the field of aircraft or space and my future dream is to work at Boeing or NASA in the far future,” Sedeska said.
Like other students, Sedeska’s senior year was cut short. He said the thing he misses the most about school, is just being able to see his teachers and friends every day.
“Seeing my friends, I really took for granted," Sedeska said. "Just saying hi to everyone walking through the hallways, I really miss it.”
Sedeska said most of all, he would like to send a special thank you to all of his teachers at Myrtle Beach High School.
