SCHP: Driver killed after running off road, hitting tree along Highway 9 in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a deadly crash Thursday night along Highway 9.
They were called to the wreck around 8:15 p.m. near Liberty Church Road after a car collided with a tree.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said 2006 Pontiac G6 was heading northbound on Highway 9 when the driver ran off the road to the right and hit a tree.
The driver died at the scene. The driver was the only occupant and was wearing a seatbelt.
The coroner’s office has not released the name of the driver.
