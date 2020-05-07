SCHP: Driver killed after running off road, hitting tree along Highway 9 in Loris

HCFR and troopers were called to the wreck around 8:15 p.m. near Liberty Church Road after a car collided with a tree. (Source: HCFR)
By Kristin Nelson | May 7, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 11:49 PM

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a deadly crash Thursday night along Highway 9.

They were called to the wreck around 8:15 p.m. near Liberty Church Road after a car collided with a tree.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said 2006 Pontiac G6 was heading northbound on Highway 9 when the driver ran off the road to the right and hit a tree.

The driver died at the scene. The driver was the only occupant and was wearing a seatbelt.

The coroner’s office has not released the name of the driver.

