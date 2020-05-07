S.C. inmates make gifts, cards for nursing home residents to lift spirits during COVID-19 quarantine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Inmates across South Carolina made cards and gifts for nursing home residents to help lift their spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.
Offenders in the South Carolina Department Corrections system drew cards by hand, made jewelry, knitted caps and footies and stuffed animals, blankets and other comfort items as “Operation Spread the Joy.”
It was a collaboration between the SCDC and the South Carolina Department on Aging.
Around 2,000 items were delivered to nursing home residents on Thursday.
“The offenders embraced this project and showed real creativity in making these cards and other items,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said. “We hope these gifts brighten spirits of the nursing home residents during this lonely time.
The director of the SCDOA, Connie Munn, said receiving these gifts are important during this time, since many residents can’t see their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For many of our residents in the facilities, these cards and special items may be the only things they receive during this pandemic,” Munn said. “We are grateful for the partnership with SCDC and their efforts to reach out to spread the joy to our older residents.”
Hundreds of inmates took part in the project, and many said it gave them an opportunity to help someone in this time of need.
“We’re just excited to have the opportunity to give back to the community in this tough time we’re all experiencing together,” said one offender who was making cards at Manning Reentry/Work Release Center. “We know how much it means to get a card or just a small gift and what that means to us to receive something like that. We’re putting a lot of love and care into these items that we’re making and hoping that they’re received with the love that we’re putting into it.”
