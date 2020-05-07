Police name three suspects charged in Myrtle Beach area kidnapping case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have identified three people charged in connection to a kidnapping case in the Myrtle Beach area.
Authorities said the incident happened early Wednesday morning on Blackstone Drive, which is near Legends Golf & Resort.
According to an incident report released by Horry County police, a witness said one of the suspects, identified as 26-year-old Kurtis Dan Jackson, banged on the door around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
The witness reported that both the victim and Jackson got into a grey SUV and drove away, police confirm.
According to the report, the witness said she started receiving messages from Jackson, stating the victim owed money and would be hurt if she didn’t pay.
Police said around 7 a.m. Wednesday, the victim was found safe near Highway 544.
In addition to Jackson, 24-year-old Brian Charles Carmichael and 18-year-old Hannah McGuiness were identified as suspects and were arrested, HCPD spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said.
Two juveniles were also taken into custody and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
Jackson, Carmichael and McGuiness are all charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.
The trio remain behind bars as of noon Thursday, online records show.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.