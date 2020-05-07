Myrtle Beach nursing home weighs in on DHEC’s plans to test all residents, staff

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced plans on Tuesday to test every resident and staff member in South Carolina’s 194 nursing homes for the coronavirus.
DHEC estimates that around 40,000 residents and staff members across the state will be tested.
Executive Director Michael Fink at Brightwater Living said they’ve been lucky to only have one case of coronavirus in their facility in Myrtle Beach.
Fink said the staff member was part-time and was not actively working when they tested positive.
However, in the Pee Dee, DHEC data shows the Carlyle Senior Care Center of Florence has the third-most COVID-19 cases out of all facilities in the state with 71 positive cases and three deaths.
At Brightwater, Fink said they’re going to comply with testing. But he added that performing one test, doesn’t leave residents and staff in the clear.
“You can test today, not show any signs or symptoms, and be tested the following week and be positive. So even though we’re testing today, I do believe as a society we need to follow all of the proper precautions in which the CDC, White House, and the state of South Carolina has continued to put out there in the guidelines," he said.
He said since a negative test just tells you about the facility on the day testing is done, staff and residents are still vulnerable in the future despite any negative tests. He did say he’s interested in antibody testing.
In the meantime, he said they do have plans in place if there’s an outbreak among staff.
Fink added they started taking precautions for coronavirus back in February and are using Personal Protective Equipment and following social distancing requirements as well.
