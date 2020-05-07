Myrtle Beach firefighters respond to fire near Myrtle Waves; Highway 17 Bypass lanes blocked

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach firefighters are responding to a fire Thursday afternoon near the Myrtle Waves waterpark off Highway 17 Bypass.
From the WMBF Skycam we could see smoke coming from a wooded area near the waterpark.
WMBF News received a picture that shows what appears to be a brush fire right next to one of the water slides. WMBF News reporter Ian Klein said it appears the fire did not damage the slide.
Firefighters have blocked part of Highway 17 Bypass on the southbound side as they respond to the fire. It is causing a few backups in the area.
WMBF News has reached out to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department to gather more information on the fire. We will bring you those updates as they come into our newsroom.
