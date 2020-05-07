6-month-old child tests positive for coronavirus in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County officials announced 31 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, and one of them is as young as six months old.
Robeson County public information officer, Emily Jones, said the oldest person among the new cases is 85 years old, and the youngest are six months old, nine years old and 11 years old.
Since March 21, there have 354 confirmed cases in Robeson County, and six people have died.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources shows that there have been 13,397 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the agency started tracking. It has also reported 507 deaths in the state.
