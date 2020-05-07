Mayor outlines construction timeline for Surfside Beach Pier; council approves lifeguard service

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Construction on the Surfside Beach Pier could start in mid-summer, according to the town’s mayor.
Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer gave an update Thursday on the progress being made on the town’s iconic landmark which was badly damaged by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. It lost over 50% of its length.
RELATED COVERAGE | Surfside Beach debuts renderings of reconstructed pier
Hellyer said that the contract for building the pier is out for bid. The sealed bids will open on May 12 and at that point the town council will take about 30 days to assess the bids.
The mayor said they would like to have a decision by June on the bids and pier construction could start by early July or August.
Hellyer added that the building of the pier could take about 18 months to complete. He also said that the fishing pier parking lot will also be closed once construction begins, which could limit the number of parking spots for beachgoers this summer.
Meanwhile, during an emergency town council meeting, leaders approved a new four-year deal with Beach Services to provide lifeguards for the beach.
This upcoming summer will be interesting for the lifeguard service since the pier construction will divide the beach in half and create a north end and south end.
Managers with Beach Services in Surfside Beach said they’re training just like they would for any other summer but have to implement different sanitation duties for lifeguards.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.