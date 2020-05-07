Man pulls gun during argument in Conway, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested after police said he pulled a gun during an argument in Conway.
According to a press release from Conway police, officers responded to 305 Wright Boulevard on April 29 for reports of an assault with a firearm.
The victim said the incident happened during an argument in the 1400 block of Holt Circle.
The suspect, identified as 39-year-old David Jeremias Pyatt, allegedly pulled a handgun and threatened to kill the victim.
Pyatt was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm.
Online records show Pyatt was released from jail Wednesday on $5,000 bond.
