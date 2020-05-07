Horry County leaders hold first ‘Welcome Back’ committee meeting Thursday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County leaders held the first ‘Welcome Back’ committee meeting Thursday morning.
The committee’s purpose is to assist residents in getting back to work and to help local businesses recover in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Its formation was first announced by Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner last week. He said Horry County Councilman Orton Bellamy would chair the committee.
During Thursday’s meeting, committee members expressed a desire to get the local economy back on track as quickly and safely as possible.
Committee member Karen Riordan, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB, mentioned the efforts of the chamber’s Accelerate Myrtle Beach Recovery Task Force.
That task force recently published suggested guidelines for safely reopening tourism-related businesses along the Grand Strand that were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Committee member Cheryl Kilday, president and CEO of the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, noted the importance of monitoring social media to gauge the sentiments of the public regarding coronavirus recommendations, using face masks as an example.
Kilday also chairs the North Myrtle Beach Recovery Task Force.
Thursday’s meeting was described as an “orientation-type” meeting where members spent most of the time introducing themselves.
The next scheduled ‘Welcome Back’ committee meeting is Thursday, May 14, at 10 a.m.
