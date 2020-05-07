HCPD: 2 separate heroin investigations lead to 2 arrests

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are continuing to hunt down those suspected of dealing out heroin on Horry County streets.
A drug investigation last Thursday on Woodridge Circle near Little River led to the arrest of 41-year-old Jimmie Stanley.
Horry County police said undercover officers bought drugs from Stanley during a time when he was awaiting a pending sentence of nine years in jail.
He is charged with three counts of distribution of heroin.
A judge denied his bond.
In the second case, Horry County police served a search warrant Monday on Rushwood Road near Loris.
Authorities arrested and charged 31-year-old Niko Willard with five counts of distribution of heroin.
Police said they seized three grams of heroin and over $1,000 in cash from the home.
HCPD officials said at the time of his arrest, Willard had pending charges against him from a previous drug case.
