HCPD: 2 separate heroin investigations lead to 2 arrests

Left to Right: Jimmie Stanley, Niko Willard (Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff | May 7, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 6:12 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are continuing to hunt down those suspected of dealing out heroin on Horry County streets.

A drug investigation last Thursday on Woodridge Circle near Little River led to the arrest of 41-year-old Jimmie Stanley.

Horry County police said undercover officers bought drugs from Stanley during a time when he was awaiting a pending sentence of nine years in jail.

He is charged with three counts of distribution of heroin.

A judge denied his bond.

In the second case, Horry County police served a search warrant Monday on Rushwood Road near Loris.

Authorities arrested and charged 31-year-old Niko Willard with five counts of distribution of heroin.

Police said they seized three grams of heroin and over $1,000 in cash from the home.

HCPD officials said at the time of his arrest, Willard had pending charges against him from a previous drug case.

