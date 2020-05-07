Hard Rock Café in Myrtle Beach lays off 82 employees amid COVID-19 pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Dozens of employees at the Hard Rock Café at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach have been laid off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to information from S.C. Works, approximately 82 employees were listed as being laid off as of April 13.
The notice came from a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification report. The WARN Act helps ensure advance notice in cases of qualified plant closings and mass layoffs, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
When called, a voicemail message said the Hard Rock Cafe will remain closed until staff is advised by government authorities that it is safe to reopen.
“The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our main priority,” the message stated.
According to its website, the eatery is offering a limited menu for pick-up and delivery through GrubHub. Hard Rock Café has operated a location in Myrtle Beach since July 10, 1995.
While dine-in service remains closed, restaurants across South Carolina were allowed to resume outdoor dining on May 4 following an executive order issued by Gov. Henry McMaster.
