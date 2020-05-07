FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds, overnight showers and much cooler weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Much cooler weather will return for the weekend following a few showers tonight.
With mostly sunny skies, temperatures today will climb into the lower and middle 70s by this afteroon. Clouds will begin to increase by late in the day with gusty winds developing. Winds could gust as high as 25 to 30 mph at times later this afternoon.
A strong cold front will move through the Carolinas late tonight and be accompanied by a fast moving line of showers. The best chance of showers will arrive between midnight and sunrise on Saturday.
As the showers move out early Saturday morning, the cold front will deliver much cooler air into the region for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will only warm into the middle and upper 60s throughout the weekend, with the potential for record breaking low temperatures by early Sunday morning. A few areas near the NC border could even see some patchy frost on the rooftops.
Otherwise, Mother’s Day continues to look partly to mostly cloudy, cool and breezy. Temperatures are expected to rebound by next week.
