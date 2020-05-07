FIRST ALERT: Cool start to the day, unseasonably cooler pattern continues

Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s on Friday as clouds increase later in the day. Our next cold front arrives Friday night and into Saturday, bringing a rain chance mainly overnight to the area. The latest model guidance has those best rain chances for the Pee Dee from 9 PM - 2 AM. Those chances look to be mainly from 12 AM - 5 AM for the Grand Strand. Even with the rain chances, the moisture from this system is lacking, bringing chances only to a 20% chance overnight.