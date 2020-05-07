FIRST ALERT: Cool start to the day, unseasonably cooler pattern continues

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Our first of many cooler mornings has arrived and we’re already looking ahead to the next cold front which will bring another surge of cooler weather.
You'll need the jacket as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures are in the mid 40s to lower 50s and winds are still a little breezy at times behind the passage of the cold front last night. That wind will calm down throughout the morning hours and allow for a nice unseasonably cool day here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Afternoon highs for today will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. Today would be the perfect day for outdoor plans or even lunch outside if you have the time. Get out and enjoy this weather.
Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s on Friday as clouds increase later in the day. Our next cold front arrives Friday night and into Saturday, bringing a rain chance mainly overnight to the area. The latest model guidance has those best rain chances for the Pee Dee from 9 PM - 2 AM. Those chances look to be mainly from 12 AM - 5 AM for the Grand Strand. Even with the rain chances, the moisture from this system is lacking, bringing chances only to a 20% chance overnight.
This weekend will be cooler and well below average temperature wise. Highs will only warm into the middle 60s Saturday and we will struggle to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s on Mother's Day.
Regardless, the next several mornings will be jacket weather as you start each day. Keep that in mind. You probably will need one until at least the middle of next week.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.