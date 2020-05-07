FIRST ALERT: Breezy and cool to finish out the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our cool stretch of weather will continue as we head into Mother’s Day weekend.
Tomorrow will be another quiet day overall with unseasonably cool temperatures still being the big story. Highs tomorrow will be comfortable, climbing into the middle 70s for most. We’re also looking dry, with breezy winds gusting up to almost 25 mph.
A cold front headed our way late tomorrow evening will give way to a few showers inland before midnight. The beaches have a better chance for rain after midnight and just before daybreak on Saturday morning.
This same cold front will also bring some much cooler air into the region for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will only warm into the 60s throughout the weekend, with the potential for record breaking cold morning lows come early Sunday. Frost potential will be something we’ll watch closely for.
Otherwise, Mother’s Day continues to look partly to mostly cloudy, cool and breezy. Temperatures are expected to rebound for our next work week.
