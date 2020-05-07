Darlington County School District to hold in-person graduations in June

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County School District will hold in-person graduation ceremonies for the district’s four high schools next month.
According to information from the district, the ceremonies will take place in the school football stadiums on Tuesday, June 2.
Darlington High School, Hartsville High School, and Lamar High School will hold their graduation ceremonies at their home football stadiums at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2. Mayo High School for Math, Science & Technology will hold graduation at 11:30 a.m. in the stadium at Darlington High School, a release stated.
The in-person ceremonies will be live-streamed. In addition, each high school will also create a special virtual graduation program as a backup and keepsake for seniors. “We know how important a graduation ceremony is for our students and families. Over the past few weeks, we have explored dozens of ideas for graduation ceremonies,” said Dr. Tim Newman, district superintendent. “It is an experience of a lifetime, but we are in times like no other. We are trying to provide a memorable experience in a safe, healthy environment, while following the guidelines of the governor, DHEC, and the state department of education.”
Due to COVID-19, new guidelines will be implemented and strictly enforced at the stadiums in an effort to keep students, families, and staff safe. These include:
• All graduates will receive two tickets for friends and family, as recommended by the S.C. Department of Education.
• Each attendee will be required to sit in pre-marked, pre-assigned seating areas that will be 6 feet apart in the stands. Seats will be assigned by a lottery drawing.
• Attendees are encouraged to wear masks. Those that do not have masks will be provided masks at graduation.
• Handwashing stations and hand sanitizer will be available at the stadiums.
• The graduation will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend.
• In the event of inclement weather, the graduations will be moved to Wednesday, June 3.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.