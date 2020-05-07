Darlington County School District to hold in-person graduations in June

The in-person ceremonies will be live-streamed. In addition, each high school will also create a special virtual graduation program as a backup and keepsake for seniors. “We know how important a graduation ceremony is for our students and families. Over the past few weeks, we have explored dozens of ideas for graduation ceremonies,” said Dr. Tim Newman, district superintendent. “It is an experience of a lifetime, but we are in times like no other. We are trying to provide a memorable experience in a safe, healthy environment, while following the guidelines of the governor, DHEC, and the state department of education.”