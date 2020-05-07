Crews working to repair water main break in area of Juniper Bay Road in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews with the city of Conway are repairing a water main break in the area of Juniper Bay Road near Dunn Shortcut Road, officials said.
According to information from the city, the water main break happened after contractors hit a line.
Nearly 1,000 customers will experience low water pressure between the Juniper Bay Road area to the Tiger Grand subdivision as crews work to make the repair.
City officials said crews hope to complete the repair within 30 minutes as of 10:45 a.m. once the break was isolated.
Residents are asked to check the city’s social media pages and website for updates as they become available.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.