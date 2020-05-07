Crews respond to house fire in North Myrtle Beach

A fire broke out at a home in North Myrtle Beach early Thursday morning. (Source: WMBF News)
May 7, 2020

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A fire broke out at a home in North Myrtle Beach early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to a fire on 9th Avenue South around 2:07 a.m., North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Gary Spain said. He added the blaze started in the home’s attic.

People were in the home when the fire broke out, Spain said, but no injuries have been reported.

As of 5 a.m., firefighters remain at the scene extinguishing hot spots, according to officials.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

