Conway Medical Center to allow one visitor for non-COVID-19 patients staying overnight

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with Conway Medical Center have revised their visitation policy in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to information from Conway Medical Center, patients who are staying overnight will be allowed to designate one person to visit them. The exception is for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are suspected to be positive. They will continue to be in isolation and not allowed visitors.
This policy takes effect on Friday, May 8 and applies only to patients staying overnight in the main hospital, according to CMC officials.
Visitor policy will not change for any outpatient clinics/provider offices, or for any patient at the main campus for outpatient services such as lab work, imaging, or same-day surgery.
Visiting hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Visitors will only be allowed to enter at patient access and will be screened upon entering. All visitors are encouraged to bring their own mask with them when they visit. CMC has a universal masking policy in place which means masks must be worn by everyone inside the facilities, including visitors.
