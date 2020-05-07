City of Hartsville develops campaign to help struggling small businesses during pandemic

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Hartsville developed a campaign to assist struggling small businesses with the help of some local organizations.
The Byerly Foundation approved an initial grant of $150,000 to kick off the All America City Comeback Business 2020 Campaign.
The campaign gives Hartsville businesses with less than 50 employees the ability to apply for forgivable business loans. The loans will be prioritized for businesses that have 10 employees or less.
Byerly Foundation Executive Director Richard Puffer said the small business community has to restart in Hartsville, and his foundation wants to make sure they survive.
“We’ve had a lot of businesses that have had to close, so this grant is small when it comes to comparison, but we are hoping the kind of psychological boost is going to be almost more than the economic boost, so the businesses know that we care about the difference they make,” said Puffer.
The city of Hartsville will distribute the loans ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 depending on need.
The Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce and North Industrial Machine also made a large contribution to the campaign.
President of the Greater Hartsville Chamber, Murphy Monk, said small businesses have been very resilient during this crisis.
Monk said this campaign hopes to jump-start the businesses hit the hardest in the community.
“This campaign is an amazing opportunity for different businesses in the community and other organizations to provide funding for businesses to get them a little steadier on their feet. Businesses are about to get hit with so many costs they had no idea were coming, such as PPE, to-go containers, things ready for outside dining, so this a great opportunity for businesses to get a little help,” said Monk.
Hartsville small businesses can begin applying for the loans beginning on Friday, May 8th, and will be accepted through May 15th.
Anyone interested in donating to the campaign fund can send an email to shannon.munoz@hartsvillesc.gov.
