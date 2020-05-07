Charleston Co. deputies searching for missing teenager

The sheriff’s office is searching for 18-year-old Shelby Lynn Paczesny who was last seen on the morning of May 1. (Source: CCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff | May 6, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 7:16 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager from Johns Island.

The sheriff’s office is searching for 18-year-old Shelby Lynn Paczesny who has not been seen since last Friday morning.

Authorities say they do not suspect foul play in her disappearance.

She’s described as a white female, 5′6″, and 180 pounds. Deputies say she is not known to drive or own a vehicle.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Det. Wiedemann at 843-740-3104 or by email at jwiedemann@charlestoncounty.org.

