CCU board of trustees to discuss proposed tuition, lease renewals during teleconference

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees will hold a virtual meeting Friday morning to discuss, among other things, proposed tuition and fees, and the renewal of leases.
That meeting will begin at 10 a.m. on May 8.
Among the topics on the agenda is a request from the finance, planning and facilities committee to approve and adopt the proposed tuition and fees as presented in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020 to 2021.
Additionally, there is a request to approve the proposed room and board rates, as well as new program and course lab fees.
A number of lease agreements are also up for consideration, such as approving a one-year lease, renewable for four more consecutive years, from the CCU Student Housing Foundation for 26.71 acres of property. That lease would be effective July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
The full agenda for Friday’s meeting can be found below.
