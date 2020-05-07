Carolina Panthers face Super Bowl champs, former head coach in 2020 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers will start their 2020 season on Sept. 13 facing the Las Vegas Raiders at Bank of America Stadium in the NFL debut for head coach Matt Rhule.
The team then hits the road in Week 2 to face off against the NFC South division opponent Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady (Sept. 20). The Panthers close out September against the Los Angeles Chargers (Sept. 27) at SoFi Stadium.
The Panthers will face the entire NFC North and AFC West. That means a date with Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champs when Carolina travels to Kansas City in Week 9.
On Dec. 27, the Panthers will travel to face former Head Coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Redskins.
The Panthers have a road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (Oct. 4). The Panthers travel to Atlanta for a Week 5 (Oct. 11) matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team has home contests against the Chicago Bears (Oct. 18) and a divisional matchup at the New Orleans Saints (Oct. 25).
The team then has three consecutive NFC matchups as the Buccaneers (Nov. 15) and Detroit Lions (Nov. 22) come to Charlotte before the Panthers visit the Minnesota Vikings (Nov. 29) to close out the month.
Carolina will have a late bye in Week 13 - the first weekend in December. The Panthers host the Denver Broncos (Dec. 13) for just the third time in franchise history.
The Panthers have only one primetime game currently scheduled, a Week 8 home meeting with the Falcons on Thursday Night Football. The Week 15 matchup at Green Bay could be in the Saturday pool, but the exact day and time will be determined midway through the season. The matchup will take place on either Saturday, Dec. 19 or Sunday, Dec. 20.
The team’s season-ender will be a matchup against the Saints at Bank of America Stadium.
Fans will be able to purchase single-game tickets for the 2020 season beginning at 8 p.m. Find out more about where to buy tickets and the 2020 NFL refund policy here.
The NFL currently expects and is planning for a full 2020 NFL season. However, if a game is cancelled and cannot be replayed, or is played under a condition that prevents fans from attending, automatic refunds for the full amount of the voided tickets will be provided by the NFL’s Licensed primary and most secondary channels within thirty days of the decision.
