Atlantic Beach leaders to vote on extending state of emergency to May 31

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Atlantic Beach Town Council will hold an emergency conference call on Friday to vote on extending the town’s state of emergency due to COVID-19 concerns.
The town’s state of emergency is set to expire May 18, but leaders will vote on a proposed ordinance that will extend it to May 31.
If the proposed ordinance is approved, it will mean reservations on short-term rentals, such as hotels or AirBnBs, will be suspended until the end of May. The state of emergency will also keep public beach accesses closed.
The proposed ordinance mentions that people continue to inquire about the Atlantic Beach Bike Fest which is usually held in May.
“The town of Atlantic Beach annually hosts the popular Atlantic Beach Bike Fest each May, which draws attendees from many states, including ‘hot spot’ states, and the town has received inquiries from hopeful attendees for 2020, despite the event being canceled this year due to COVID-19,” the proposed ordinance states.
The town council voted in April to postpone the bike fest until Labor Day weekend.
The proposed ordinance says that the town leaders value the health of those who live there and also have limited public resources that are currently dedicated to enforcing the governor’s emergency orders of social distancing.
