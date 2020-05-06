‘We need an army of contact tracers’: Grand Strand doctors explain contact tracing in COVID-19 battle

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced major plans on Wednesday to expand testing in the state, along with the need for more contact tracers.
Gov. Henry McMaster unveiled a plan that will increase testing in South Carolina, which includes testing all nursing homes and also making it more accessible to rural areas. Dr. Joan Duwve, the Director of Public Health for DHEC, added that they want to be able to test more people with mild symptoms that maybe they first thought weren’t coronavirus.
The move means that there will be more confirmed COVID-19 cases and the need for more contact tracing.
Medical experts explained to WMBF News the importance of contact tracing and what it means in the battle against COVID-19.
“Contact tracing is a lot like crime scene investigation,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, VP of Medical Affairs at Tidelands Health. “Trying to track down someone with a potentially contagious disease or disease where they might have been prior to us, recognizing that person had the disease.”
And the person doing the tracking is the contact tracer.
“Step one, to go out and make phone contact with folks they [the patient] have been in contact with over probably the last couple of weeks,” said Dr. Paul Richardson, Chief Medical Officer with Conway Medical Center.
The contact tracer can alert that person, who may not know they’ve been in contact with a coronavirus patient, that they should self-quarantine and get tested.
Duwve the state will need more contact tracers as more people get tested in South Carolina. She said they want to have a rapid response when someone tests positive for coronavirus, instead of having a five to seven day waiting period.
“We need an army of contact tracers to respond in a short time to someone who has a positive diagnosis,” Duwve said.
Currently, there are 230 contact tracers in South Carolina, and they’re in the process of identifying another 770, for a total of 1,000 contact tracers in the state.
“We will identify individuals who are interested in assisting us. We have volunteer calls coming from all around the state asking, ‘How can we help you?’ There is an online training module, which we will post on our website, people who are interested and they can take that training and they can learn how to do contact tracing and we will maintain a database of those individuals,” Duwve said.
Richardson and Harmon said the process of contact tracing provides valuable information in stopping the spread of the virus.
“It also will give us a much better handle on how widespread this is. That’s one question on my mind. I don’t think we know the total numbers here,” said Richardson.
“We don’t know how many people have the disease for sure because we’ve been limited in our ability to test patients,” added Harmon.
The first part of the statewide testing plan will start next week where DHEC will start the process of testing all nursing homes in the state.
