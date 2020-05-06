UPDATE: Two people dead after shooting at Latta apartment complex

LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people are dead after a shooting Tuesday at an apartment complex in Latta, officials said.
According to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, the deadly shooting happened at the Southside Apartments.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted the sheriff’s office in processing the crime scene.
Officials have not released the names of the two victims.
The incident remains under investigation by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and coroner’s office.
