UofSC to resume in-person instruction in mid-August

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The University of South Carolina will resume in-person instruction beginning in mid-August, according to a letter from President Bob Caslen.
“This decision has not been made lightly. It is informed by the science of our excellent epidemiologists and health care specialists in our planning group, as well as the CDC and the SC Department of Health and Environment Control,” Caslen wrote. “It is also made with the understanding of the cost of interrupting or postponing the education of tomorrow’s leaders for another semester or year.”
In-person classes for the 2019-2020 school year were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our epidemiologists remind us that the risks associated with COVID-19 will remain a reality for the foreseeable future, simply because we have neither herd immunity nor a vaccine. With that reality, our purposeful efforts to reduce the spread of the virus through recommended public health protocols will continue as we also bolster our ability to respond to any potential resurgence of cases,” Caslen said.
Testing for every student, faculty and staff will be available upon the return to campus, according to the president’s letter.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.