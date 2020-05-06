Sheriff’s office: 3 people, including 2 kids, held inside home during Dillon County hostage situation

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office released new details Wednesday on an hours-long hostage situation.
Authorities were called to a home Tuesday on Joann Branch in the Lake View community where they said 47-year-old Jimmy Jones was holding one adult and two children against their will inside the residence.
The sheriff’s office said a family member alerted deputies to the situation.
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division during the hostage situation and also received support from the Dillon, Lake View and Latta police departments.
The hostage situation ended successfully with only minor injuries to the adult male victim, according to authorities.
Jones was arrested and charged with kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and pointing and presenting firearms to a person.
