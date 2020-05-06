Robeson County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County officials announced 20 new cases of the coronavirus.
This brings the total number of cases to 323 in the county since March 21 when the first positive case was reported.
Of the 20 new cases, the oldest patient is 73 years old while the youngest in 19 years old.
Robeson County officials stated that at least eight of the 20 new cases were either in contact with a positive case or were in a household with someone who had contracted the virus.
There have been six coronavirus-related deaths in the county.
In North Carolina, the Department of Health and Human Services has reported 11,848 confirmed cases and 430 deaths across the state.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.