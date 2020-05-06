President Trump honors Charlotte nurse and others at White House

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte nurse was honored by President Donald Trump Wednesday for her efforts to feed local healthcare workers.
Caroline Elliot started the GoFundMe page #CLTStrong: Feeding the Frontline. So far, it’s raised more than $83,000. Elliot says when she started that fundraiser she had no idea it would take off the way it did.
On Wednesday, in honor of National Nurses Week, President Trump welcomed Elliot and other nurses from across the nation to the White House. They are all on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.
WBTV first told you about Elliot’s fundraiser back in March when she’d raised more than $64,000. Since then, donors have given nearly $20,000 more.
Elliott is now a fertility nurse and is determined to help feed her fellow healthcare workers. They’re working around the clock to manage the extra strain put on hospitals by the coronavirus.
Elliot says she is humbled by Wednesday’s honor from the president, but this movement is about much more than just her.
“If anything I’m just really really proud to represent nurses today. I think what I’m doing is just such a small piece of what’s going on right now and it’s really nothing compared to what everyone on the front line is doing," she said. "But I feel very humbled and honored to be recognized, but also want to recognize everybody else and say that it takes a village. This isn’t just about me, it’s about everyone that’s helped me and everybody we’re benefiting.”
Since the fundraiser began 7 weeks ago, Elliot says they’ve given away 100 meals a day, every single day - which translates to about 5,000 meals.
