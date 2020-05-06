Police: 2 arrested in connection sexual assault of juvenile shared on social media

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they arrested two men in connection with the sexual assault of an underage girl posted on social media.
Tasheen Walker, 20; and Jonah Fishburne, 18; are both charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to jail records.
A booking photo of Fishburne was not immediately available.
Police began their investigation at approximately 11 p.m. Monday after a Facebook Live video they say depicted the sexual assault of a juvenile was created, North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said.
An incident report states police commented on a social video asking anyone with information to call 911 immediately. A few minutes later, police received several 911 calls including from the mother of the victim.
Police met the mother and the victim at the location of the assault, the report states. The victim told police Walker was one of five people who sexually assaulted her.
When police approached Walker, he ran inside the house, police said. They were able to detain him at gunpoint without further incident, the report states.
The victim said she had left her mother’s home at approximately 7 p.m. to spend time with her boyfriend. Later, she was walking to her grandmother’s home when she said a group of males asked her to come over to them. She told police when she approached them, they grabbed her and took her into the house where about five assaulted her.
She identified Fishburne as another of her attackers, the report states.
She said she did not know the other three people and that they took off before police arrived.
EMS took the victim to the hospital.
"North Charleston Police Department detectives have the video and the community is asked not to share any copies, links, still shots, or any other rendering of the video," Deckard said. "The video contains child pornography and the sharing of the video, images, or links to it, is unlawful pursuant to South Carolina Law 16-15-405 - Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor."
If the news media or any other individual is sent and/or receives any emails, text messages, Facebook messages or posts, photographs or videos of minors engaged in sexual activity or other forms of child pornography, do not further review and notify the North Charleston Police Department Special Victim’s Unit Sgt. Jonathan Glenn, immediately via email at jglenn@northcharleston.org.
