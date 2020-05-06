Palmetto Primary Care Physicians to offer COVID-19 antibody testing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Palmetto Primary Care Physicians is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing.
“The COVID-19 IgG Antibody test that we are offering determines the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It can help to identify individuals who have been exposed to the virus," Palmetto Primary Care Physicians said on their Facebook page.
The test, which is covered by insurance, requires a blood draw and results are available to patients within 72 hours, officials said.
Palmetto Primary Care Physicians said COVID-19 antibody testing is appropriate for individuals:
- Who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and have successfully recovered.
- Who suspect that they may have had COVID-19 in the past but have successfully recovered.
- Who suspect that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 but have not displayed any symptoms.
The test is not appropriate for people who show symptoms of COVID-19 or people who think they are currently infected. Those individuals are recommended to seek out molecular testing, officials said.
If you are interested in COVID-19 antibody testing from Palmetto Primary Care Physicians, it is recommended you call your medical provider’s office directly.
If you are not a patient at Palmetto Primary Care Physicians, call:
- Lowcountry: (843) 302-8840
- Midlands: (803) 732-4001
- Grand Strand: (843) 651-4111
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.