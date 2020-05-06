MUSC Health Florence to begin offering antibody testing to the public

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - MUSC Health Florence began providing antibody tests by appointment to healthcare workers and first responders, with plans to open testing to the public as early as next week.
MUSC Florence Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rami Zebian said many people are curious to know if they’ve had the coronavirus while showing little to no symptoms, and this test will provide the answer.
Unlike the COVID-19 test, which involves a nasal swab, the antibody test is a blood test that looks for the presence of antibodies, which are specific proteins made in response to infections.
The results are then sent off to be evaluated, and the results are sent back to the patient within 72 hours.
Zebian said COVID-19 affects everyone differently, so there are many people who have acquired the disease while showing very minor symptoms.
“Because of the variation of symptoms and presentation across different age groups, different vulnerabilities, different illnesses. It’s hard to tell who has had the disease or not, and the antibody testing can be a sign of number one, who has acquired the disease. Number two, who has developed antibodies for the disease,” said Zebian.
Not only will the test give people an opportunity to see if they’ve contracted COVID-19, but it will also help the hospital better understand the disease.
Zebian said people have asked questions regarding DHEC’s numbers showing the confirmed positive cases and likely confirmed cases across the state, and he believes this testing will give a better understanding of the spread in our area.
“If you or I get tested for the disease now and it’s negative, that doesn’t mean we didn’t have it two months ago. If we want to know as a population who has had the disease, it will give a much better idea of how much of a spread it is,” said Zebian.
Zebian said it is unknown whether being positive for the antibodies means a patient is immune to the virus.
He is encouraging people who test positive for the antibodies to continue practicing social distancing.
Zebian said they are excited to offer the antibody testing to the community, so they can continue to expand their knowledge of how this disease works.
“Antibody testing is important. The more we know about the disease state in our community, the more informed decisions we can make about what we should do. Preserving life is extremely important to me,” said Zebian.
When the test is made available to the public, a person must make an appointment through MUSC Health virtual care, and the cost of the test will be billed to the patient’s insurance.
