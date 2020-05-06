More than a dozen arrested over two months following rise in Marion County shootings, sheriff says

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities across Marion County have arrested over a dozen people on drug and gun charges over the past few months following an increase in shootings, according to the sheriff.
“While most of you have been staying home and staying safe there has been an increase in the criminal element in our community,” Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said. “Over the past few months, our combined drug unit and other officers have been out working hard to keep our streets clean.”
Wallace said authorities have “saturated high crime areas” after the increase in shootings and seized several guns with large-capacity clips.
“As you continue to do your part to stay safe from these uncertain times, I promise my team will be out front of you every step of the way,” Wallace said.
The following people have been arrested, according to the sheriff’s office:
Mario Deshawn Davis Sr., 30 of Marion was arrested on March 19, 2020 for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana 2nd Offense, Failure to Stop for Blue Light, and Driving Left of Center. On April 15, 2020 he was arrested again for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana 2nd Offense, Failure to Stop for Blue Light, and Resisting Arrest.
Buddy Owens, 37 of Nichols was arrested on March 25, 2020 for Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possessing Contraband.
Christopher Lester, 26 of Mullins was arrested on March 25, 2020 for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature, and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.
Daniel Douglas Bryant, 36 of Georgetown was arrested on April 1, 2020 for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.
Jahan Larry Fleming, 21 of Fayetteville, GA was arrested on April 16, 2020 for Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun.
Donta Lay Shon Conner 22, of Marion was arrested on April 17, 2020 for Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, Possession of a Stolen Handgun, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.
Joshua Allen Green 35, of Mullins was arrested on April 17, 2020 for Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun.
Tyzhe Razier Graves 19, of Dillon was arrested on April 27, 2020 for Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun.
Da’Cameron Mickael Boatwright, 21 of Dillon was arrested on April 27, 2020 for Possession of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun.
Haley Victoria Grimsley, 18 of Marion was arrested on April 28, 2020 for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.
Jeffrey Wyatt Bryd Jr, 25 of Latta was arrested on April 28, 2020 for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, two counts of Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun.
Caquan Markeese McCullough, 24 of Marion was arrested on April 29, 2020 for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Failure to Stop for Blue Light.
Dorian Antwain Brantley, 20 of Mullins was arrested on April 29, 2020 for Possession of Methamphetamine.
Tyvon Latron Moore, 26 of Dillon was arrested on May 1, 2020 for Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin 2nd Offense, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base 2nd Offense, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine 2nd Offense, Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, and Possession of a Stolen Handgun.
