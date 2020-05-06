Man arrested in NY for entering Myrtle Beach home through 9-year-old’s bedroom window, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pawleys Island man was arrested in New York after he allegedly broke into a Myrtle Beach home through a 9-year-old girl’s bedroom window, police said.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 29-year-old Christopher Robert Saia left the Grand Strand but was stopped by members of the Westchester County Police Department in New York after his rental car’s license plate was read by a license plate reader and alerted authorities.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident and has been extradited back to South Carolina to face charges, according to authorities.
Saia is charged in connection with an April 23 burglary on Calhoun Road. Officers were told a burglar had been found inside a home after entering the bedroom window of their daughter.
The residents told officers that they noticed a light coming from their daughter’s bedroom and that the gate to the back of the house was open, a release stated.
The victim investigated the light in the bedroom and found the person, later identified as Saia, standing over the daughter’s dresser with a flashlight, police said. The victim began yelling and scared off Saia, who escaped through the window where he entered the bedroom, according to the release.
Investigators identified Saia as the suspect within a day, the release stated.
“This crime erodes the sense of security our community feels in their homes, and we will use all of our resources to hold violators accountable,” Chief Amy Prock said. “Last year we saw an increase in our property crimes, and we are working together to reduce and deter property crime in our area. This quick arrest demonstrates our commitment.”
