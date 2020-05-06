‘It’s got to stop’: Robeson County sheriff pleads for stop to overdoses as cases rise

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County sheriff is calling on the community to help with the overdose problem that has plagued the area in recent months.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins posted stats on overdose deaths in the county, which doesn’t include statistics from towns and cities.
It shows from January 1 – May 4, 2020, there have been a total of 20 overdoes deaths in Robeson County.
Wilkins added that his deputies have responded to a total of 186 calls for service regarding overdoses in the county, and 62 of these were during the month of April alone. He said that numbers have surpassed the total for all of 2019.
“Some have been quick to place blame for the uptick of drug overdoses on law enforcement, COVID-19, stimulus checks, first of the month and so on,” Wilkins said. “It’s simple, the decision to use illicit drugs falls on the user.”
Wilkins said that nearly all crimes, including break-ins, thefts and murders, have a connection to drugs.
“It’s got to stop, and it begins with us all. Not blaming but helping,” Wilkins said.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said it is on a quest to target drug dealers, and now with resources from the federal government and multiple deputies on federal task forces, they will be able to do even more to stop the rise in overdoses.
The sheriff added that his office will be working closely with the District Attorney’s Office, Southeastern Health and others to seek answers for addiction.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.