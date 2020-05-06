Briarcliffe Acres woman celebrates 100th birthday with parade, proclamation

BRIARCLIFFE ACRES, S.C. (WMBF) – A Briarcliffe Acres woman reached a special milestone on Wednesday: she turned 100 years old.
But despite the current situation of the world, Emma Makela’s birthday was full of surprises.
The 100-year-old has had plenty of adventures in her life.
Makela served as a secretary to the president of Finladia University in Michigan and made several trips to her family’s homeland of Finland.
One adventure that her community wanted to make sure was a special one was turning 100.
Her daughter posted on Facebook, asking everyone in the town to participate in a parade.
The community came out in full force. The parade was led by police and the mayor, along with golf carts decked out in birthday decorations.
“What do you think about being 100?” Makela’s daughter asked.
“Well, it’s better than I anticipated,” Makela replied. The mayor even made a big announcement. He proclaimed May 6, 2020 as Emma Makela Day.
Makela responded with a “Wow,” when she realized the day was named after her.
And to continue the celebrations, Makela had two of her favorite things on the table, pizza and chocolate cake.
Happy 100th Birthday Emma!
