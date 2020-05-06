Horry County Schools launches meal delivery program for children in need

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools announced Wednesday a new program that will deliver meals to children in need.
“Meals-to-You” is a new partnership between the school district, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Baylor University that will deliver free meals to the doorsteps of children who attend a qualified school, according to a press release from HCS.
For more information and to view a list of qualified schools, click here.
Parents can apply for the program until Monday, May 11. No applications will be accepted after that date.
Also beginning on Monday, May 11, HCS nutrition services will once again prepare student meals with the assistance of the South Carolina National Guard through May 22.
Meal services after May 22 will be reevaluated, officials said.
View the locations and times of the bus-delivered meals and the 13 pick-up locations.
