Horry County police investigate kidnapping case in Myrtle Beach area; 5 in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police have taken five people into custody in connection to a kidnapping case in the Myrtle Beach area.
Officers responded around 3 a.m. Wednesday to Blackstone Drive, near Legends Golf & Resort, to a report of a possible kidnapping.
Investigators discovered that an adult victim left a home with person, but then the victim was held against their will.
Then around 7 a.m., the victim was found safe near Highway 544. The victim has since been reunited with family and friends.
Police said five people were taken into custody in the case, three adults were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and two juveniles were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
HCPD hasn’t released the names of those who were taken into the custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police added that there is no danger to the public.
