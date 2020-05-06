Horry County leaders to hold virtual briefing on COVID-19 response

By WMBF News Staff | May 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT - Updated May 6 at 11:00 AM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County leaders are set to hold a virtual briefing Wednesday morning to discuss the county’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a press release, the briefing will be held at 11 a.m. and feature county spokesperson Kelly Moore, county council chairman Johnny Gardner, emergency management director Randy Webster, Sheriff Phillip Thompson, HCPD Police Chief Joseph Hill, and fire rescue chief Joseph Tanner.

The briefing can be viewed on the county’s government access channel, website, and Facebook page.

COVID-19 Briefing 05.06.2020

Join us LIVE for an update on how Horry County is addressing COVID-19 in our community. Stay safe, stay healthy, and stay tuned to this page for continuous updates going forward.

Posted by Horry County Government on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

