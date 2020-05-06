Horry County courts to hold virtual hearings next week for those out on bond

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County court system is finding new ways to make sure the justice doesn’t come to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic.
Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson said next week they will bring in people who are out on bond to do virtual hearings with them.
The sheriff’s office is working with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, public defender’s office, judges, court staff and probation, pardon and parole. Thompson said a group will be reporting to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center while the judges will be at the justice center.
He said during a virtual briefing on Wednesday that the sheriff’s office hasn’t done this before, but they feel comfortable with their ability. He added it’s important to do so a backlog doesn’t build up.
Thompson said the Horry County court system was also able to perform arraignments and pleas last week.
During the virtual briefing on Wednesday, Thompson added that the Roll Call that was scheduled for Friday, May 8 is canceled. Normally, hundreds of people meet with their attorneys and the Solicitor’s Office during Roll Call that takes place once a month.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.